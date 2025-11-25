Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd ID Thanksgiving meal Powidz 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division attend the Thanksgiving meal at the main dining facility on 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland while being served by senior leaders from both 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988092
    VIRIN: 251127-A-BY519-4814
    Filename: DOD_111405994
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID Thanksgiving meal Powidz 2025, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download