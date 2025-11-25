Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 Cav conducts mortar Table VI qualification

    POLAND

    11.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, utilize an M1064A3 mortar carrier during Table VI live-fire training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. Table VI required crews to engage a series of targets under timed conditions, firing illumination and high-explosive rounds from the mounted 120 mm mortar system. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988088
    VIRIN: 251123-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111405954
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 3-8 Cav conducts mortar Table VI qualification, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th MPAD
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    BPTA
    3-8 Cav
    TFMarne

