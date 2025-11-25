3-8 Cav conducts mortar Table VI qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, utilize an M1064A3 mortar carrier during Table VI live-fire training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. Table VI required crews to engage a series of targets under timed conditions, firing illumination and high-explosive rounds from the mounted 120 mm mortar system. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)