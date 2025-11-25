U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, utilize an M1064A3 mortar carrier during Table VI live-fire training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 23, 2025. Table VI required crews to engage a series of targets under timed conditions, firing illumination and high-explosive rounds from the mounted 120 mm mortar system. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988088
|VIRIN:
|251123-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111405954
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 3-8 Cav conducts mortar Table VI qualification, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.