    Camp Herkus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony B-Roll

    LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Ambassador Whitaker and U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of new barracks at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The ceremony underscored continued U.S.–Lithuanian cooperation and ongoing infrastructure improvements supporting rotational and multinational forces in the region. Footage includes ceremony remarks, the ribbon-cutting, facility exteriors and interiors, and interactions with service members and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988083
    VIRIN: 251126-Z-BN475-1235
    Filename: DOD_111405879
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: LT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Herkus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony B-Roll, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

