U.S. Ambassador Whitaker and U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of new barracks at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The ceremony underscored continued U.S.–Lithuanian cooperation and ongoing infrastructure improvements supporting rotational and multinational forces in the region. Footage includes ceremony remarks, the ribbon-cutting, facility exteriors and interiors, and interactions with service members and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 07:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988083
|VIRIN:
|251126-Z-BN475-1235
|Filename:
|DOD_111405879
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|LT
This work, Camp Herkus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony B-Roll, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
