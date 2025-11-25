Camp Herkus Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Ambassador Whitaker and U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Donahue, commander of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of new barracks at Camp Herkus in Pabradė, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025. The ceremony underscored continued U.S.–Lithuanian cooperation and ongoing infrastructure improvements supporting rotational and multinational forces in the region. Footage includes ceremony remarks, the ribbon-cutting, facility exteriors and interiors, and interactions with service members and distinguished visitors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)