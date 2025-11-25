Happy Thanks Giving 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade share what they are thankful for this year at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 19-24, 2025. Their reflections highlight gratitude, resilience, and the strength of the unit’s community.
Music: “Unstoppable Spirit” by Grand_Project — publicly released for free use
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 02:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988077
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-PT551-8771
|Filename:
|DOD_111405852
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
