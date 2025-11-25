Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Eglin welcomes Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives an immersion tour of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Nov. 20-21, 2025. During his visit, Meink learned more about Eglin's mission, met with Airmen, and gained insight into the installation's diverse test and development programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988060
    VIRIN: 251120-F-SH842-5425
    Filename: DOD_111405383
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Eglin welcomes Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Eglin AFB
    air force
    Airmen
    SECAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download