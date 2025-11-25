Team Eglin welcomes Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives an immersion tour of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Nov. 20-21, 2025. During his visit, Meink learned more about Eglin's mission, met with Airmen, and gained insight into the installation's diverse test and development programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa)