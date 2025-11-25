Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink receives an immersion tour of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Nov. 20-21, 2025. During his visit, Meink learned more about Eglin's mission, met with Airmen, and gained insight into the installation's diverse test and development programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988060
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-SH842-5425
|Filename:
|DOD_111405383
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Eglin welcomes Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
