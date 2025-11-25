Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Division leaders serve Thanksgiving meal

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, partake in a Thanksgiving meal at Rocky Warrior Dining Facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2025. 3rd ID leaders served Dogface Soldiers during the meal prepared by Fort Stewart culinary specialist to give troops a taste of home as they spend the holiday away from family. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 16:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    RotM Rock of the Marne 3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    Thanksgiving

