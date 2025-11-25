Marne Division leaders serve Thanksgiving meal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, partake in a Thanksgiving meal at Rocky Warrior Dining Facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2025. 3rd ID leaders served Dogface Soldiers during the meal prepared by Fort Stewart culinary specialist to give troops a taste of home as they spend the holiday away from family. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)