    CBP Warns Holiday Shoppers About Counterfeit Goods

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Robert Frongello 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Susan Thomas, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, shares important tips for holiday shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Highlighting the dangers of counterfeit goods, she explains how fake products—from insulated cups to electronics and designer handbags—can pose serious risks to consumers. CBP remains committed to protecting American commerce by intercepting counterfeit items and ensuring families stay safe this holiday season. Learn how to shop smart and avoid counterfeit goods!

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988053
    VIRIN: 251126-H-FI643-1001
    Filename: DOD_111405172
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    This work, CBP Warns Holiday Shoppers About Counterfeit Goods, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

