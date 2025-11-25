CBP Warns Holiday Shoppers About Counterfeit Goods

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Susan Thomas, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, shares important tips for holiday shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Highlighting the dangers of counterfeit goods, she explains how fake products—from insulated cups to electronics and designer handbags—can pose serious risks to consumers. CBP remains committed to protecting American commerce by intercepting counterfeit items and ensuring families stay safe this holiday season. Learn how to shop smart and avoid counterfeit goods!