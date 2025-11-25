U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 40th Helicopter Squadron conduct aerial gunnery training in a UH-1N Huey helicopter in Limestone Hills, Montana, Nov. 19, 2025. After 10 years of planning and coordination, the 40 HS conducted their first aerial gunnery training in their very own restricted air space – the first aerial gunnery range in the state of Montana. This milestone gives the 40 HS a local training option, eliminating the need to send up to 40 personnel on a week-long, out-of-state temporary duty that costed upwards of $290K in per diem, aircraft maintenance and contractor support.
The project involved coordination with the Montana Army National Guard, the Federal Aviation Administration, Fort Harrison Range Control and multiple air traffic control centers throughout Montana.
Aircrew for the flight included U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Eckard and Capt. Will Neikirk, 40th HS pilots, Tech. Sgt. Jake Seibel, Staff Sgt. James Roberts, and Senior Airmen Niko Marquez, Luke Spradling, Owen Anderson, Josh Kirkman and Corbin Dietrich, 40 HS flight engineers. Range control was provided by 1st Lt. Rachel Church, Montana Army National Guard range manager in authority, Sgt. 1st Class Clint Feight, MTARNG range operations specialist, and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Murdock, MTARNG range control specialist.
The acquisition of the range will increase training frequency, sharpen weapons proficiency and strengthen the 40th Helicopter Squadron’s overall lethality while establishing a permanent, cost-effective capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988038
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-PI908-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_111404978
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, After 10 years 40 HS secures restricted air space for aerial gunnery training, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.