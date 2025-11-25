Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom MWD team trains detection with MT Highway Patrol K-9 unit

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    The 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel and Montana Highway Patrol K-9 Unit conduct a joint detection exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Nov. 7, 2025. The teams cleared living quarters within a decommissioned dorm building of explosive components and narcotics, practicing real-world search and detection techniques and strengthening multi-agency readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988036
    VIRIN: 251107-F-PI908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111404944
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom MWD team trains detection with MT Highway Patrol K-9 unit, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kennel
    collaboration
    Security Forces (SF)
    security forces
    community

