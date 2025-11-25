The 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog kennel and Montana Highway Patrol K-9 Unit conduct a joint detection exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Nov. 7, 2025. The teams cleared living quarters within a decommissioned dorm building of explosive components and narcotics, practicing real-world search and detection techniques and strengthening multi-agency readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988036
|VIRIN:
|251107-F-PI908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111404944
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom MWD team trains detection with MT Highway Patrol K-9 unit, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
