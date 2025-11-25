14 WPS and 1 SOW conduct SOFEX

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, 57th Wing and 14th Weapons Squadron participate in a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The 1 SOW supported the 14 WPS during SOFEX, which tested weapons school graduates’ ability to plan and execute missions in complex environments, developing tactfully relevant plans that integrate mission partners and enhancing their ability to deliver responsive, lethal power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
