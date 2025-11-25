Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14 WPS and 1 SOW conduct SOFEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, 57th Wing and 14th Weapons Squadron participate in a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The 1 SOW supported the 14 WPS during SOFEX, which tested weapons school graduates’ ability to plan and execute missions in complex environments, developing tactfully relevant plans that integrate mission partners and enhancing their ability to deliver responsive, lethal power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988024
    VIRIN: 251106-F-KO751-1003
    Filename: DOD_111404717
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14 WPS and 1 SOW conduct SOFEX, by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    1 SOW
    SOFEX
    Hurlburt Field
    14 WPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download