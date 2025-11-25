14 WPS and 1 SOW conduct SOFEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, 57th Wing and 14th Weapons Squadron participate in a special operations forces exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The 1 SOW supported the 14 WPS during SOFEX, which tested weapons school graduates’ ability to plan and execute missions in complex environments, developing tactfully relevant plans that integrate mission partners and enhancing their ability to deliver responsive, lethal power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)