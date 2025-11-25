Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues construction on the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project, just upstream of Pool 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa.

    GUTTENBERG, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

