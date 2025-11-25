The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues construction on the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project, just upstream of Pool 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988011
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-AB038-7522
|Filename:
|DOD_111404394
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GUTTENBERG, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues construction on the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project, just upstream of Pool 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa., by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
