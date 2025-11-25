Date Taken: 09.19.2025 Date Posted: 11.26.2025 10:12 Category: Video Productions Video ID: 988011 VIRIN: 250919-A-AB038-7522 Filename: DOD_111404394 Length: 00:01:06 Location: GUTTENBERG, IOWA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues construction on the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project, just upstream of Pool 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa., by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.