    U.S. Army Cooks Interview

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Denis and Staff Sgt. Street, culinary specialists, speak on the opportunity to work alongside Chef Robert Irvine, Celebrity Chef and philanthropist, to prepare and cook a Thanksgiving meal for Soldiers forward deployed to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:50
    Category: Interviews
    This work, U.S. Army Cooks Interview, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

