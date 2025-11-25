U.S. Army Cooks Interview

U.S. Army Pfc. Denis and Staff Sgt. Street, culinary specialists, speak on the opportunity to work alongside Chef Robert Irvine, Celebrity Chef and philanthropist, to prepare and cook a Thanksgiving meal for Soldiers forward deployed to U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 24, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 08:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987999
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-LA844-1940
|Filename:
|DOD_111404209
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
