    LTC Simratpal "Simmer" Singh Promotion B-Roll & Remarks

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Video by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    B-Roll of the promotion ceremony of Simratpal "Simmer" Singh from the rank of Army Major to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel held at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District Headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, November 26, 2025. Remarks from LTC Singh follow B-Roll.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 01:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987981
    VIRIN: 251126-D-AD803-6951
    Filename: DOD_111403882
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Simratpal "Simmer" Singh Promotion B-Roll & Remarks, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Values in Action
    Army
    Japan
    USACE
    engineers

