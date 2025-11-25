Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Squadron Arrival B-Roll Package

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16’s arrive at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025, as part of a temporary relocation under the Super Squadron initiative. This B-Roll package documents the aircrafts’ arrival to Osan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987977
    VIRIN: 251121-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403836
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Super Squadron Arrival B-Roll Package, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51FW, Osan Air Base, Super Squadron, F-16’s, USFK

