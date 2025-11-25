Super Squadron Arrival B-Roll Package

U.S. Air Force F-16’s arrive at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025, as part of a temporary relocation under the Super Squadron initiative. This B-Roll package documents the aircrafts’ arrival to Osan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|11.21.2025
|11.26.2025 00:40
|PSA
|987977
|251121-F-TU760-1001
|DOD_111403836
|00:02:13
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|1
