U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron arrive at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The aircraft and personnel are temporarily re-assigned to Osan in support of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|11.18.2025
|11.26.2025 00:40
|B-Roll
|987975
|251119-F-SA893-1001
|DOD_111403814
|00:03:07
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|1
This work, Kunsan F-16s arrive for Super Squadron Test Phase II, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
