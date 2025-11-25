Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan F-16s arrive for Super Squadron Test Phase II

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron arrive at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2025. The aircraft and personnel are temporarily re-assigned to Osan in support of the second phase of the Super Squadron test. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987975
    VIRIN: 251119-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111403814
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kunsan F-16s arrive for Super Squadron Test Phase II, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK-US Alliance
    USAF
    Fight Tonight
    35FS
    Osan Air Base
    F-16

