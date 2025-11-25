NAVFAC EXWC Hosts DASN RDT&E Peter Reddy to Discuss Future Readiness and Technological Advancement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Research, Development, Testing, and Engineering (RDT&E) Peter Reddy sits down for an interview with NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias and describes the critical importance of the Naval Research and Development Establishment in national security, at the NAVFAC EXWC Expeditionary Maintenance Center (EMC) in Port Hueneme, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Lisa Ferdinando)