    NAVFAC EXWC Hosts DASN RDT&E Peter Reddy to Discuss Future Readiness and Technological Advancement

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Research, Development, Testing, and Engineering (RDT&E) Peter Reddy sits down for an interview with NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias and describes the critical importance of the Naval Research and Development Establishment in national security, at the NAVFAC EXWC Expeditionary Maintenance Center (EMC) in Port Hueneme, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command
    DASN RDT&E
    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)
    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

