Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Research, Development, Testing, and Engineering (RDT&E) Peter Reddy sits down for an interview with NAVFAC EXWC Technical Director Kail Macias and describes the critical importance of the Naval Research and Development Establishment in national security, at the NAVFAC EXWC Expeditionary Maintenance Center (EMC) in Port Hueneme, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987938
|VIRIN:
|250918-G-BN624-2550
|Filename:
|DOD_111403457
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC Hosts DASN RDT&E Peter Reddy to Discuss Future Readiness and Technological Advancement, by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.