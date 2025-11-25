Soldier Highlights Importance of Thanksgiving Tradition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Pryor, a culinary specialist assigned to 25th Quartermaster Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Corps Support Command (CSC), explains the importance of the Thanksgiving meal service for Soldiers. This annual meal service serves as a reminder of the Army's commitment to caring for Soldiers during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cera L. Rodney)