    Soldier Highlights Importance of Thanksgiving Tradition

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cera Rodney 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrea Pryor, a culinary specialist assigned to 25th Quartermaster Company, 264th Combat Sustainment Battalion, 3rd Corps Support Command (CSC), explains the importance of the Thanksgiving meal service for Soldiers. This annual meal service serves as a reminder of the Army's commitment to caring for Soldiers during the holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cera L. Rodney)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 18:38
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Highlights Importance of Thanksgiving Tradition, by SSG Cera Rodney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Airborne Corps
    US Army
    3rd CSC

