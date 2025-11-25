Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Air Force T-38 Talon arrives at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast for overhaul

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The first Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft arrived at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Nov. 24 for overhaul and repair as part of the Talon Repair, Inspection and Maintenance program (TRIM).

