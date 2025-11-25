Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, and U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, visit the U.S Army Garrison Black Sea, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987886
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-LA844-8348
|Filename:
|DOD_111402784
|Length:
|00:09:41
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chef Robert Irvine and Gen. Donahue Visit MKAB Romania, by SPC Brandi Frizzell and SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
