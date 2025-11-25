Chef Robert Irvine and Gen. Donahue Visit MKAB Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987886" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chef Robert Irvine, celebrity chef and philanthropist, and U.S. Army Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, visit the U.S Army Garrison Black Sea, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 25, 2025. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving Holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)