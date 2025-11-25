Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life Sarah Atherton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A Day in the Life: Sarah Atherton shares how Regulatory protects waterways, supports communities, and keeps projects on track. Video captured by Marti Allen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987876
    VIRIN: 250818-A-KL057-5635
    Filename: DOD_111402651
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life Sarah Atherton, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisville Distict

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download