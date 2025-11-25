U.S. Soldiers zero their M4 rifles and conduct marksmanship training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987859
|VIRIN:
|251124-Z-MF120-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111402607
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Range Day for Soldiers, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
