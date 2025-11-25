Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Day for Soldiers

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers zero their M4 rifles and conduct marksmanship training at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 251124-Z-MF120-1002
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

