Lethal Kinetic Strike, Nov. 15, 2025

On Nov. 15, 2025, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters that were being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Three male narco-terrorists were killed and no U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987856
|VIRIN:
|251115-D-D0465-7585
|Filename:
|DOD_111402563
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
