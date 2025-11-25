Lethal Kinetic Strike, Oct. 27, 2025

On Oct. 27, 2025, President Donald Trump directed U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. Southern Command to conduct lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels in international waters that were being operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in the Eastern Pacific. Intelligence confirmed the vessels were involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known, narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. A total of 15 male narco-terrorists were killed and no U.S. military forces were harmed.
|10.27.2025
Date Posted: 11.25.2025
|B-Roll
|987848
|251027-D-D0465-5581
|DOD_111402523
|00:00:27
Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
