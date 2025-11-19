This is a video interview of SrA Anna Nguyen, a Religious Affairs airman assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, that highlights the role that religious affairs plays at the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987833
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-DU754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111402460
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Religious Affairs Airman Interview, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS
