Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Religious Affairs Airman Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    This is a video interview of SrA Anna Nguyen, a Religious Affairs airman assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing, that highlights the role that religious affairs plays at the wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987833
    VIRIN: 250930-F-DU754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111402460
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Affairs Airman Interview, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    366th Fighter Wing
    Religious Affairs
    Religious Affairs Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download