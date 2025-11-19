18th Military Police Brigade - Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Carson Shaffer, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate and military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, joins Soldiers of the 18th Military Police Brigade in wishing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point good luck in the upcoming Army–Navy Game at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The annual rivalry remains one of the most enduring traditions in college football. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)