18th Military Police Brigade - Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Carson Shaffer, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate and military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, joins Soldiers of the 18th Military Police Brigade in wishing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point good luck in the upcoming Army–Navy Game at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The annual rivalry remains one of the most enduring traditions in college football. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
