    18th Military Police Brigade - Go Army, Beat Navy 2025

    GERMANY

    11.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Carson Shaffer, a U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate and military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, joins Soldiers of the 18th Military Police Brigade in wishing the U.S. Military Academy at West Point good luck in the upcoming Army–Navy Game at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 24, 2025. The annual rivalry remains one of the most enduring traditions in college football. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987803
    VIRIN: 251124-A-PT551-1633
    Filename: DOD_111402136
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: DE

    Westpoint
    Go Army Beat Navy
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    ARMYNAVY2025
    ArmyNavyGame2025

