B-Roll: Military working dogs use holistic health and fitness program while training

Military working dog handlers assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment (Vicenza), 18th Military Police Brigade, incorporate the Canine Holistic Health and Fitness (K9H2F) program into their everyday training within the Vicenza military community, Italy, Nov. 4, 2025. The K9H2F program mirrors the Soldier H2F model, promoting total health and readiness for the Army’s canine teams. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
B-roll includes close, medium, and wide shots.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 08:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987773
|VIRIN:
|251104-A-HK139-7367
|Filename:
|DOD_111401694
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
