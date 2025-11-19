Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Military working dogs use holistic health and fitness program while training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Military working dog handlers assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment (Vicenza), 18th Military Police Brigade, incorporate the Canine Holistic Health and Fitness (K9H2F) program into their everyday training within the Vicenza military community, Italy, Nov. 4, 2025. The K9H2F program mirrors the Soldier H2F model, promoting total health and readiness for the Army’s canine teams. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    B-roll includes close, medium, and wide shots.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987773
    VIRIN: 251104-A-HK139-7367
    Filename: DOD_111401694
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Military working dogs use holistic health and fitness program while training, by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Patrol explosive detection dog
    525th MWD

