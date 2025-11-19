Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Middle High School Honors Veterans in Community with Breakfast Event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.24.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “No matter what, there will be veteran families that will support [you]. Never]. Never forget [that], have big dreams, and chase after them.”.”
    Brig. Gen. James Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, had that message forhad that message for Zama Middle High School students who hosted a Veterans Day breakfast there Nov. 7.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 20:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Middle High School Honors Veterans in Community with Breakfast Event, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

