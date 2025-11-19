523rd Engineer Support Company Joint Airfield Damage Repair Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, and U.S. Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, excavate a damaged area during a joint airfield damage repair training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, on Nov. 19th, 2025. Service Members cleared, evaluated, and restored a concrete crater to validate their proficiency in airfield repair. Military engineers train in airfield repair for the purpose of sustaining combat power, mobility, and logistics in any modern military operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)