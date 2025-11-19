TLS Manpack Interview with Sgt. Jacob Nelson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch as Sgt. Jacob Nelson breaks down the U.S. Army's new TLS Manpack - a modular, mobile system giving our Troopers a tactical edge in the electromagnetic fight. This capability is part of Black Jack's rollout of Transforming in Contact 2.0 to dominate every domain. (U.S. Army video by 1st. Lt. Tyler Williams)