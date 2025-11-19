TLS Manpack Interview with Sgt. Jacob Nelson

Watch as Sgt. Jacob Nelson breaks down the U.S. Army's new TLS Manpack - a modular, mobile system giving our Troopers a tactical edge in the electromagnetic fight. This capability is part of Black Jack's rollout of Transforming in Contact 2.0 to dominate every domain. (U.S. Army video by 1st. Lt. Tyler Williams)
