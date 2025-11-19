Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLS Manpack Interview with Sgt. Jacob Nelson

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Tyler Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Watch as Sgt. Jacob Nelson breaks down the U.S. Army's new TLS Manpack - a modular, mobile system giving our Troopers a tactical edge in the electromagnetic fight. This capability is part of Black Jack's rollout of Transforming in Contact 2.0 to dominate every domain. (U.S. Army video by 1st. Lt. Tyler Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987716
    VIRIN: 251105-A-GT207-7064
    Filename: DOD_111400361
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    First Team
    electronic warfare
    Modernization
    Innovation
    Pegasus Charge

