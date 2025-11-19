Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH Jacksonville S2M2 Kickoff Event at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts - Nov. 19, 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    251119-D-GM644-1921 Jacksonville, FL. (Nov. 19, 2025) Staff from Naval Hospital Jacksonville visited Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts to speak with around 150 students about what they can expect (if selected) during the hospital's annual Science, Service, Medicine and Mentorship internship. (U.S. Navy video by Keats Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987689
    VIRIN: 251119-D-GM644-1921
    Filename: DOD_111400103
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Jacksonville S2M2 Kickoff Event at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts - Nov. 19, 2025, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

