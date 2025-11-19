NH Jacksonville S2M2 Kickoff Event at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts - Nov. 19, 2025

251119-D-GM644-1921 Jacksonville, FL. (Nov. 19, 2025) Staff from Naval Hospital Jacksonville visited Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts to speak with around 150 students about what they can expect (if selected) during the hospital's annual Science, Service, Medicine and Mentorship internship. (U.S. Navy video by Keats Reynolds)
|11.19.2025
|11.24.2025 14:34
|Newscasts
|987689
|251119-D-GM644-1921
|DOD_111400103
|00:02:39
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
