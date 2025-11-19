NH Jacksonville S2M2 Kickoff Event at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts - Nov. 19, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251119-D-GM644-1921 Jacksonville, FL. (Nov. 19, 2025) Staff from Naval Hospital Jacksonville visited Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts to speak with around 150 students about what they can expect (if selected) during the hospital's annual Science, Service, Medicine and Mentorship internship. (U.S. Navy video by Keats Reynolds)