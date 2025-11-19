Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-7A Red Hawk - Are You Ready?

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Younger 

    Air Education and Training Command

    Teaser Trailer for the T-7A Red Hawk arrival to AETC.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 13:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 987676
    VIRIN: 251117-F-UI914-3771
    Filename: DOD_111399834
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-7A Red Hawk - Are You Ready?, by TSgt Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-7A Red Hawk

