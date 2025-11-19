Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aeromedical Evacuation Initial Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron conducts initial qualification training for incoming aeromedical evacuation students at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The training covers aircraft configuration, simulated in-flight emergencies, and clinical patient emergency scenarios, culminating in a final simulated mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987675
    VIRIN: 250903-F-SX629-1001
    Filename: DOD_111399827
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Hometown: FAIRBORN, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Initial Training, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    aeromedical evacuation
    375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    AE
    WPAFB
    375th Aeromedical Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download