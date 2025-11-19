The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron conducts initial qualification training for incoming aeromedical evacuation students at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The training covers aircraft configuration, simulated in-flight emergencies, and clinical patient emergency scenarios, culminating in a final simulated mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987675
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111399827
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBORN, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aeromedical Evacuation Initial Training, by Austin Smith, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.