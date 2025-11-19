Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off at Tyndall AFB B-Roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen with 23d Wing, participating in the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15-21, 2025. The exercise underscored Air Combat Command's focus on accelerating readiness and innovation, ensuring Airmen remain equipped to deliver decisive combat power anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 11:23
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    23d wing
    mosaic tiger
    moody afb
    tyndall afb

