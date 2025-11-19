B-roll of U.S. Airmen with 23d Wing, participating in the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15-21, 2025. The exercise underscored Air Combat Command's focus on accelerating readiness and innovation, ensuring Airmen remain equipped to deliver decisive combat power anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987663
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-JS667-3435
|Filename:
|DOD_111399648
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off at Tyndall AFB B-Roll, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
