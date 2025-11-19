Mosaic Tiger 26-1 kicks off at Tyndall AFB B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Airmen with 23d Wing, participating in the Mosaic Tiger 26-1 exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 15-21, 2025. The exercise underscored Air Combat Command's focus on accelerating readiness and innovation, ensuring Airmen remain equipped to deliver decisive combat power anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)