    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade shout outs

    POLAND

    11.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade at Powidz, Poland give holiday greetings to their families back home on November 24, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    1. Pfc. Anthony Topete
    2. Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Lord
    3. Sgt. Garrett Koop
    4. Sgt. Ashley Harrison
    5. Spc. Jewel Byrnes
    6. Sgt. Arthur Mitchell
    7. Maj. Jasmine Harwell

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987634
    VIRIN: 251121-A-FS119-3379
    Filename: DOD_111399298
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade shout outs, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

