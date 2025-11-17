Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen Support Coalition Engagement at Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17–21, 2025. The event brings together more than 1,400 defense and aerospace exhibitors, hundreds of aircraft, and delegations from around the world to highlight global airpower and emerging aviation technologies. U.S. Air Forces Central supports the airshow to strengthen regional cooperation and showcase the interoperability that underpins long-term security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987631
    VIRIN: 251116-F-AO111-1075
    Filename: DOD_111399266
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: DUBAI, AE

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Dubai Airshow 25
    DAS25
    Dubai Airshow 2025
    DAS 25

