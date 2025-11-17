U.S. Airmen Support Coalition Engagement at Dubai Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17–21, 2025. The event brings together more than 1,400 defense and aerospace exhibitors, hundreds of aircraft, and delegations from around the world to highlight global airpower and emerging aviation technologies. U.S. Air Forces Central supports the airshow to strengthen regional cooperation and showcase the interoperability that underpins long-term security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)