U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025 at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17–21, 2025. The event brings together more than 1,400 defense and aerospace exhibitors, hundreds of aircraft, and delegations from around the world to highlight global airpower and emerging aviation technologies. U.S. Air Forces Central supports the airshow to strengthen regional cooperation and showcase the interoperability that underpins long-term security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987631
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-AO111-1075
|Filename:
|DOD_111399266
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Airmen Support Coalition Engagement at Dubai Airshow, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.