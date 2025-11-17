Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvian Independence Day Parade B-Roll 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIGA, LATVIA

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops display their national colors during Latvia's Independence Day Parade on Nov.18, 2025. This Parade commemorates Latvia's 1918 declaration of independence and features troops and vehicles from various NATO nations, showcasing unity among NATO allies. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987622
    VIRIN: 251118-Z-CL916-1002
    PIN: 251118B
    Filename: DOD_111399185
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: RIGA, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Independence Day Parade B-Roll 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Latvian Independence Day Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download