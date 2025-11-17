Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Pages: Winter Youth Sports Coaches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Basketball and cheer coaches are wanted for the youth winter sports season starting in December.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 04:45
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 987614
    VIRIN: 251117-F-HX870-5977
    Filename: DOD_111399111
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Pages: Winter Youth Sports Coaches, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download