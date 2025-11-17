Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) Spot - 720p

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) hosted a base blood drive on Nov. 3, 2025, at Landstuhl Fitness Center, Landstuhl, Germany. Blood donated at ASBP blood drives goes toward saving the lives of military members and their families. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 04:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987611
    VIRIN: 251103-F-UC180-7216
    Filename: DOD_111399094
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) Spot - 720p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    blood donation
    Landstuhl
    phlebotomist
    ASBP
    lifesaving

