Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) hosted a base blood drive on Nov. 3, 2025, at Landstuhl Fitness Center, Landstuhl, Germany. Blood donated at ASBP blood drives goes toward saving the lives of military members and their families. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 04:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987611
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-UC180-7216
|Filename:
|DOD_111399094
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) Spot - 720p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
