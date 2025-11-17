30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) Competition (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and British Soldiers participated in night land navigation as part of the 30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) competition on Nov. 17, 2025, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The week-long competition evaluated soldiers' capabilities as medical professionals and their tactical proficiency. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987605
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-UC180-4111
|Filename:
|DOD_111399055
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
