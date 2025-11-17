30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) Competition (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and British Soldiers participated in night land navigation as part of the 30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) competition on Nov. 17, 2025, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The week-long competition evaluated soldiers' capabilities as medical professionals and their tactical proficiency. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)