    30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) Competition (B-Roll)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 30th Medical Brigade and British Soldiers participated in night land navigation as part of the 30th MED BDE Best of the Best (BOTB) competition on Nov. 17, 2025, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The week-long competition evaluated soldiers' capabilities as medical professionals and their tactical proficiency. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987605
    VIRIN: 251117-F-UC180-4111
    Filename: DOD_111399055
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Rhine Ordnance Barracks
    21TSC
    night land nav
    30 MED BDE
    medics

