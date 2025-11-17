Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H&HS Competition, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, competed in a monthly physical training event on MCAS Iwakuni, Nov. 21, 2025. H&HS holds monthly Squadron PT events to help build unit cohesion and morale among service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 02:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987593
    VIRIN: 251124-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251124
    Filename: DOD_111398977
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, H&HS Competition, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    H&HS
    squadron competition
    Marines
    Sailors
    physical training
    MCAS Iwakuni

