    82nd ADSB Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader During Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers, families, and distinguished guests gathered as Command Sgt. Maj. Jamel C. Fulks relinquished responsibility of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Carla R. Stancil during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the brigade’s commitment to readiness and the enduring legacy of its senior enlisted leadership. Under clear skies and the backdrop of the iconic All American Division, the event honored CSM Fulks’ service and welcomed CSM Stancil as she assumed responsibility for the brigade’s paratroopers.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987572
    VIRIN: 251023-A-DJ785-1002
    Filename: DOD_111398447
    Length: 00:15:35
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 82nd ADSB Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader During Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

