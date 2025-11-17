Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade's Army-Navy 2025 Spirit Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Maj. Val Bryant 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade presents their 2024 Army-Navy 2025 spirit video. GO ARMY, BEAT NAVY!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 09:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987541
    VIRIN: 251120-A-JG167-4665
    Filename: DOD_111397705
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade's Army-Navy 2025 Spirit Video, by MAJ Val Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download