JTF - DC completes beautification mission

U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force - DC, pick up detritus at several points in D.C. before converging at the Washington Monument, Nov. 21, 2025, as the JTF completes its beautification efforts. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)