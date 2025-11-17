Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF - DC completes beautification mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez and Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force - DC, pick up detritus at several points in D.C. before converging at the Washington Monument, Nov. 21, 2025, as the JTF completes its beautification efforts. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing a visible presence and assistance to law enforcement and community partners to strengthen public safety, resilience and quality of life across the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987527
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-DH163-5132
    Filename: DOD_111397382
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, Safe and Beautiful

