Malmstrom showcases Minuteman III ICBM capabilities through Simulated Electronic Launch test

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile wing execute a Simulated Electronic Launch – Minuteman at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Sept. 18, 2025. SELM is designed to verify the reliability of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system by simulating the first steps of a real-world launch and blasting a 100-ton launcher closure door open. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)