U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile wing execute a Simulated Electronic Launch – Minuteman at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Sept. 18, 2025. SELM is designed to verify the reliability of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system by simulating the first steps of a real-world launch and blasting a 100-ton launcher closure door open. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987524
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-PI908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111397082
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom showcases Minuteman III ICBM capabilities through Simulated Electronic Launch test, by A1C Teniya Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
