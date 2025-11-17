Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom showcases Minuteman III ICBM capabilities through Simulated Electronic Launch test

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile wing execute a Simulated Electronic Launch – Minuteman at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Sept. 18, 2025. SELM is designed to verify the reliability of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system by simulating the first steps of a real-world launch and blasting a 100-ton launcher closure door open. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Teniya Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987524
    VIRIN: 250918-F-PI908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111397082
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    TAGS

    testing
    ICBM
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    SELM
    LGM-30G Minuteman III
    Launch

