    VP-47 Maintenance Department

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakoda Morris 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    251120-N-OS103-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (November 20, 2025) Video highlighting the maintenance department of Patrol Squadron FOUR SEVEN. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (Navy Video by Aviation Warfare Operator 2nd Class Dakoda Morris)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    VP-47
    Patrol Squadron Four Seven
    P-8A
    US Navy

