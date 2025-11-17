VP-47 Maintenance Department

251120-N-OS103-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington (November 20, 2025) Video highlighting the maintenance department of Patrol Squadron FOUR SEVEN. VP-47 is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadron operating out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in support of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing Ten (CPRW-10). (Navy Video by Aviation Warfare Operator 2nd Class Dakoda Morris)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 17:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987522
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-OS103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111397063
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
