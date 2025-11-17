Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    523rd Engineer Support Company Joint Airfield Damage Repair Training Pt. 1

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers from the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, and U.S. Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, excavate a damaged area during joint airfield damage repair training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, on Nov. 19th, 2025. Service Members cleared, evaluated, and restored a concrete crater to validate their proficiency in airfield repair. Military engineers train in airfield repair for the purpose of sustaining combat power, mobility, and logistics in any modern military operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HAWAII, US

