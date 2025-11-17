523rd Engineer Support Company Joint Airfield Damage Repair Training Pt. 6

U.S. Soldiers from the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, and U.S. Airmen from the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, excavate a damaged area during a joint airfield damage repair training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, on Nov. 19th, 2025. Service Members cleared, evaluated, and restored a concrete crater to validate their proficiency in airfield repair. Military engineers train in airfield repair for the purpose of sustaining combat power, mobility, and logistics in any modern military operation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|11.19.2025
|11.21.2025 17:15
|B-Roll
|987514
|251119-A-JU985-1324
|DOD_111397032
|00:01:51
|HAWAII, US
|0
|0
