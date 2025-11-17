Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 FSS Auto Skills Shop Highlight

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    The 90th Force Support Squadron’s Auto Skills Center offers Airmen a hands-on space to conduct maintenance and repairs on their personal vehicles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 30, 2025. Part of the wing’s broader support network, the shop provides equipment, work bays and expert assistance that help Airmen safely maintain their vehicles while saving money and building practical skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 987513
    VIRIN: 251030-F-HE787-3977
    Filename: DOD_111397031
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 FSS Auto Skills Shop Highlight, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

