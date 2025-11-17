90 FSS Auto Skills Shop Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 90th Force Support Squadron’s Auto Skills Center offers Airmen a hands-on space to conduct maintenance and repairs on their personal vehicles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 30, 2025. Part of the wing’s broader support network, the shop provides equipment, work bays and expert assistance that help Airmen safely maintain their vehicles while saving money and building practical skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)