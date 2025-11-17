90 FSS Auto Skills Shop Highlight

The 90th Force Support Squadron’s Auto Skills Center offers Airmen a hands-on space to conduct maintenance and repairs on their personal vehicles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 30, 2025. Part of the wing’s broader support network, the shop provides equipment, work bays and expert assistance that help Airmen safely maintain their vehicles while saving money and building practical skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 16:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|987513
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-HE787-3977
|Filename:
|DOD_111397031
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
