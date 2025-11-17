Commander, Navy Region Southwest's Navy Wounded Warrior and MWR held a Wounded Warrior 5k walk/run at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Nov. 20, in honor of national Warrior Care Month. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987502
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396956
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR, Navy Wounded Warrior hold Wounded Warrior 5k walk/run at NMCSD, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
