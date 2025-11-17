Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR, Navy Wounded Warrior hold Wounded Warrior 5k walk/run at NMCSD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Commander, Navy Region Southwest's Navy Wounded Warrior and MWR held a Wounded Warrior 5k walk/run at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Nov. 20, in honor of national Warrior Care Month. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987502
    VIRIN: 251120-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111396956
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR, Navy Wounded Warrior hold Wounded Warrior 5k walk/run at NMCSD, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    NMCSD
    Navy Wounded Warrior
    NMRTCSanDiego
    fitness
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download