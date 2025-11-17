NMRTC San Diego dentists complete forensic dentistry course at MCRD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dentists from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego completed an oral pathology and forensic dentistry continuing education course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27-30. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)