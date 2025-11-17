Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego dentists complete forensic dentistry course at MCRD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Dentists from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego completed an oral pathology and forensic dentistry continuing education course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27-30. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Navy medicine
    NMRTCSanDiego
    Defense Health Agency

