Dentists from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego completed an oral pathology and forensic dentistry continuing education course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Oct. 27-30. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987497
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111396894
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC San Diego dentists complete forensic dentistry course at MCRD, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.